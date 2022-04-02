Kent House hosts annual Spring Herb Day

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Kent House’s Spring Herb Day has been a staple in the Cenla community for decades. Last year the event had to be scaled down to a drive-thru format because of COVID restrictions, but this year things were back to the new normal.

“It’s really our spring kick-off event, everyone has been looking forward to it,” said Kent House Event Coordinator Danielle Yerby.

Spring Herb Day serves as a fundraiser for future programs at the kent house. Local vendors gather and sell their goods as well.

“All of our vendor fees go towards the kent house, of course, all of the vendors get to keep everything that they make of course we want to do that to promote our local economy, vendors, artisans, and local makers,” said Yerby. “Our proceeds from the herbs do go towards programs at the kent house.”

The vendors at the event sold a variety of items from art and jewelry to sweets and meat, but they were all happy to be there and give support to the kent house.

“It means a lot to me because I can get my wares out to people and people can see it, and I think that with the kent house being here locally, we need to support it,” said local artist Jenny Nichols of Blue Bird Studios.

There will be another Herb Day in the fall, and for more information on Kent House programs CLICK HERE.

