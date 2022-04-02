Advertisement

Pineville falls short against district rival West Monroe, 7-3

Nixon has the highlights from the high school baseball matchup between Pineville and West Monroe.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Rebels hosted West Monroe and fell short 7-3 on April 1, 2022.

Pineville fell behind fast early in the game when West Monroe hit a grand slam to put them up to 5-1.

However, the Rebels tried to sneak in a comeback by scoring two runs in the fifth inning, but that was all for the offense as the West Moroe won back-to-back games against Pineville.

