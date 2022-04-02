Advertisement

Terry Wallis, ‘Man who slept for 19 years,’ dies nearly 20 years after miracle awakening from coma

After making international headlines for waking up from a 19-year coma, Terry Wallis has died...
After making international headlines for waking up from a 19-year coma, Terry Wallis has died in Arkansas.(Roller-Coffman Funeral Home)
By Chris Carter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Terry Wallis, known as “The man who slept 19 years,” died earlier this week in Arkansas.

The Arkansas native woke from a 19-year coma in 2003 after a crash nearly took his life in 1984. He became the subject of many news and medical articles, including Time Magazine and Mayo Clinic publications.

KAIT reports the American Journal of Medicine in 2006 reported Wallis as being the first person ever documented to regenerate brain cells, according to his daughter, Amber.

According to an obituary provided by the Roller-Coffman Funeral Home, Wallis died in Searcy, Arkansas, at the Advanced Care Hospital on Tuesday.

Wallis’ family shared that the 1984 crash happened six weeks after his daughter was born when his truck skidded off a bridge in Stone County, Arkansas.

After a year in a coma, Wallis stabilized into a minimally conscious state. Still, doctors believed his condition would not improve, and his improvement shocked the world, according to his obituary.

Wallis is survived by his father, daughter and three grandchildren.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
Alexandria physician pleads guilty to workers’ comp fraud conspiracy
Kevin Brown
Alexandria stabbing suspect surrenders in Alabama
William Kevin Jones
Alexandria man accused of possessing ½ pound of meth
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended the commissioning commemoration for the...
Biden says sub he commissioned will enhance US security
The President and First Lady attended the commissioning commemoration for the USS Delaware on...
Jill Biden speaks at commissioning of USS Delaware
A jogger runs along a trail in Griffith Park in Los Angeles, Monday, May 3, 2021.
Missing hiker’s body found 2-plus weeks later with dog by his side
A Virginia man admitted to a killing spree in a jailhouse interview.
GRAPHIC: Man admits to killing spree including father, girlfriend in jailhouse interview
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a warning of mines being left behind early...
Zelenskyy: Mines in wake of Russian retreat keep Kyiv unsafe