Advertisement

APD seeks help locating Orchard Street murder suspect

Derrick Swafford
Derrick Swafford(APD)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are asking the public for help in locating Derrick Swafford, 27, of Alexandria, in connection with the shooting death of Jason Clovis on Sunday March 27, 2022. Clovis was killed in a shooting on Orchard Street.

Swafford was treated at a local hospital with a bullet wound to the leg that same evening. He was picked up two blocks away from the murder scene.

There is an arrest warrant for Swafford for second degree murder. He is believed to be in the Houston, Texas area. He is described as being 6-feet tall and 235 pounds. His car, a 2021 black Dodge Charger Scat Pack with a Louisiana license plate, may still be in the area. The car may have bullet holes and is considered a part of the crime scene. If anyone finds the car, they should contact APD immediately.

If anyone has any information about Swafford’s whereabouts or the location of his car, information about the shooting on March 27 or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Brown
Alexandria stabbing suspect surrenders in Alabama
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap

Latest News

Coach Cooper wins coach of the year
Coach Cooper wins coach of the year
Rapides Parish School Board hosts a career fair
- clipped version
RPSB Career Fair
LCU SOFTBALL VS SOUTHWEST 4-2-22
LCU SOFTBALL VS SOUTHWEST 4-2-22