APD seeks help locating Orchard Street murder suspect

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are asking the public for help in locating Derrick Swafford, 27, of Alexandria, in connection with the shooting death of Jason Clovis on Sunday March 27, 2022. Clovis was killed in a shooting on Orchard Street.

Swafford was treated at a local hospital with a bullet wound to the leg that same evening. He was picked up two blocks away from the murder scene.

There is an arrest warrant for Swafford for second degree murder. He is believed to be in the Houston, Texas area. He is described as being 6-feet tall and 235 pounds. His car, a 2021 black Dodge Charger Scat Pack with a Louisiana license plate, may still be in the area. The car may have bullet holes and is considered a part of the crime scene. If anyone finds the car, they should contact APD immediately.

If anyone has any information about Swafford’s whereabouts or the location of his car, information about the shooting on March 27 or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460.

