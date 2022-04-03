Daigle’s three-run double in ninth lifts LSUA to victory to sweep OLLU

SAN ANTONIO, Tx. (KALB) -Cameron Daigle’s two-out bases clearing double in the ninth inning lifts the red-hot LSUA baseball team to a 6-5 come-from-behind win over Our Lady of the Lake to finish off a mammoth road Red River Athletic Conference sweep on Saturday afternoon at Missions Baseball Academy.

Down to its final strike, trailing 5-3 with the bases loaded, Daigle hit a bases-clearing double to left field, just out of the reach of left fielder Brandon Betancourt. The three-run extra base hit gave the Generals the lead 6-5 after trailing for much of the contest.

The clutch extra base hit was Daigle’s third hit of the game and he drove in four runs, both were game highs.

Down by two heading into the final inning and having only scored in one inning, Brant Leslie gave the Generals hope by collecting his second hit of the contest by leading off with a double.

LSUA (20-9 overall, 18-3 RRAC) got to OLLU starter Trey Ramirez III in the ninth, knocking him out of the game two batters into the inning.

Despite the no decision, Ramirez threw a gem. He allowed three earned runs on six hits in eight innings, striking out a career-high 15 batters.

An intentional walk from new pitcher Layne Klostermann to pinch hitter Keith McKigney and single from Peyton Marcantel loaded the bases with one out.

The Saints kept Klostermann to face the top of the order and struck out a batter before leaving it up to Daigle, who came through in a big way.

LSUA has won six games in a row overall, as well as 11 consecutive contests in league play and 17 of its last 18 in conference action since dropping two of three to Louisiana Christian to open RRAC play.

For the second consecutive game, the Saints grabbed the first lead, scoring a run in the second inning off a sacrifice fly from Jonathan LaCourse.

The Generals came from behind in the fifth with three runs to take the lead. Four straight Generals reached to begin the inning, as Marcantel collected his second hit of the contest, a bases loaded two-run single up the middle to tie the score.

Daigle hit a perfect squeeze bunt to score Julien Kliebert to push the Generals into the lead.

However, the Saints got to LSUA starter Will Vice in the fifth, as the first three batters reached, as Jacob Mitchell hit a two-run triple to tie the contest, knocking out Vice.

A flare RBI single down the right field line from Francisco Martinez gave the Saints the lead back.

Reliever Brandon Noel kept the Generals in the game after LSUA could not get going offensively, as the visitors had nine of its last 10 batters retired in a row prior to the ninth.

OLLU tallied another in the eighth to push the lead to two, but Ian Mullen struck out Betancourt to leave the bases loaded in the inning to set the stage for Daigle’s big hit in the ninth.

Mullen came out for the ninth with the lead and mowed the Saints down in order to nail down his third win of the season.

Mitchell and Smith each had two hits to lead the Saints.

The Generals head to Southwest for another road conference series beginning on April 7 with two games and that is followed by one game on April 8. LSUA returns to Generals Field on April 12 for a date with Loyola before heading back on the road for five more.

