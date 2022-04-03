LaShanda Cooper tops off the historic season by winning Class 1A Coach Of The Year

NORTHWOOD-LENA, La. (KALB) - After finishing the year as the Class 1A state champions the Northwood-Lena lady Gators are adding something to their trophy case.

Coach LaShanda Cooper wins coach of the year in Class 1A.

She took over as head coach in 2018 only winning seven games in her first season.

Then She saw the progression of the team taking them to back-to-back state championship games and eventually winning her first title this year.

Coach Cooper has a lot to celebrate this offseason and hopes to add more to her trophy case for years to come.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.