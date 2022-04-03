Advertisement

LaShanda Cooper tops off the historic season by winning Class 1A Coach Of The Year

Cooper add to her trophy case
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHWOOD-LENA, La. (KALB) - After finishing the year as the Class 1A state champions the Northwood-Lena lady Gators are adding something to their trophy case.

Coach LaShanda Cooper wins coach of the year in Class 1A.

She took over as head coach in 2018 only winning seven games in her first season.

Then She saw the progression of the team taking them to back-to-back state championship games and eventually winning her first title this year.

Coach Cooper has a lot to celebrate this offseason and hopes to add more to her trophy case for years to come.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick Swafford
APD seeks help locating Orchard Street murder suspect
Kevin Brown
Alexandria stabbing suspect surrenders in Alabama
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap

Latest News

Cameron Daigle came through with the Generals down to their last strike, hitting a...
Daigle’s three-run double in ninth lifts LSUA to victory to sweep OLLU
Wildcats sweep the Mustangs at home this afternoon
LCU ends losing streak by sweeping their conference rival University of Southwest
Pineville falls to District Rivals West Monroe at home
Pineville falls short against district rival West Monroe, 7-3
Pineville falls short against district rival West Monroe, 7-3