LCU ends losing streak by sweeping their conference rival University of Southwest

Wildcats beat Mustangs in back to back games
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Wildcats turn the page on their two-game losing streak this afternoon after sweeping the University Of Southwest this afternoon.

In the first game, the Mustangs jumped out to a 2-1 lead to end the first inning. Things quickly changed in the second the Wildcats scored five runs on five hits including a two-run homer from Olivia Coaker.

The Wildcats never looked back after that, they carried their momentum into the second game scoring five runs in the opening inning of the game.

Their defense only allowed five hits in game two as they won both games by the score of 11 to three.

Wildcats will try to keep things rolling on the road next week when they Texas College on April 5th.

