Rapides Parish School Board hosts a career fair

By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board hosted a career fair at the Bolton Community Center on Saturday.

Principals and representatives from schools across Rapides Parish attended the event, meeting with potential employees.

“We’re looking for highly motivated people that are educated, skillful, compassionate, and would love to work with our students on a daily basis,” said RPSB Director of Human Resources Naoimi Belvin.

RPSB has a range of positions available from teachers to bus drivers. For a list of career opportunities with RPSB CLICK HERE.

