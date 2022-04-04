Advertisement

1 of 3 accused in 2019 shooting death of Shreveport police officer sentenced to life in prison

Officer Chatéri Payne was shot and killed in 2019 at the age of 22.
Officer Chatéri Payne was shot and killed in 2019 at the age of 22.(Chateri Payne/Facebook (custom credit))
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One of the men accused of fatally shooting Officer Chatéri Payne back in 2019 has been sentenced for his role in the killing.

The 22-year-old officer was getting ready to start her shift when she was shot multiple times in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights neighborhood.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE>>> One year later: Remembering fallen SPD Officer Chatéri Payne

Lawrence Pierre appeared in court Monday, April 4 and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors have agreed to dismiss the conspiracy charge against Pierre in exchange for his testimony against the other two defendants.

Lawrence Guydell Pierre II
Lawrence Guydell Pierre II

Pierre was then sentenced on the spot to life in prison with no possibility of parole or suspension of sentence. The other two defendants in the case, Treveon Anderson and Glenn Frierson, will be tried immediately, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors say there was a conspiracy to murder Payne. One of the suspects, Anderson, is Payne’s estranged boyfriend. Prosecutors say he played a key role in the plot to kill the young woman. Authorities say one of the three men pulled the trigger, killing Payne, while the other two helped get rid of the murder weapon.

In court Monday after his sentencing, Pierre turned around to both his and Payne’s families and apologized, saying he was sorry for putting them through this.

MORE STORIES

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here's a scene straight out of one of the best places to retire in Louisiana, according to a...
Best Louisiana parishes to retire in
Derrick Swafford
APD seeks help locating Orchard Street murder suspect
Structure fire on Earl Street in Alexandria.
Alexandria Fire Department responds to 2 structure fires on Monday
Vernon authorities seek suspects accused of luring children to their vehicle
Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatality on Gator Hole Freeway in...
Toddler pulled from Black Bayou Lake, pronounced dead after being airlifted to hospital

Latest News

Crime scene at Fred Loop intersection shooting on March 19.
How can we protect our youth from gun violence?
Concerns grow over the rise in juvenile crime
State lawmakers take up hybrid centralized sales tax collection system legislation
Vernon authorities seek suspects accused of luring children to their vehicle
Avoyelles Hospital honors National Donate Life Month