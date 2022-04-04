1 of 3 accused in 2019 shooting death of Shreveport police officer sentenced to life in prison

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One of the men accused of fatally shooting Officer Chatéri Payne back in 2019 has been sentenced for his role in the killing.

The 22-year-old officer was getting ready to start her shift when she was shot multiple times in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights neighborhood.

Lawrence Pierre appeared in court Monday, April 4 and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors have agreed to dismiss the conspiracy charge against Pierre in exchange for his testimony against the other two defendants.

Lawrence Guydell Pierre II

Pierre was then sentenced on the spot to life in prison with no possibility of parole or suspension of sentence. The other two defendants in the case, Treveon Anderson and Glenn Frierson, will be tried immediately, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors say there was a conspiracy to murder Payne. One of the suspects, Anderson, is Payne’s estranged boyfriend. Prosecutors say he played a key role in the plot to kill the young woman. Authorities say one of the three men pulled the trigger, killing Payne, while the other two helped get rid of the murder weapon.

In court Monday after his sentencing, Pierre turned around to both his and Payne’s families and apologized, saying he was sorry for putting them through this.

