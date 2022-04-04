Advertisement

Alexandria Fire Department responds to 2 structure fires on Monday

Structure fire on Earl Street in Alexandria.
Structure fire on Earl Street in Alexandria.(Alexandria Fire Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Fire Department, firefighters responded to two structure fires back to back on Monday morning.

The first fire happened on Earl Street, where a mobile home was found with heavy fire and smoke coming from the structure.

The other fire happened at Walden Point Apartments. Smoke and fire were coming from the kitchen area of one of the apartments.

Both fires were extinguished and no injuries have been reported.

