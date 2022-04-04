Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled for 2 children taken from Wyoming; found safe in Texas

Amber Alert canceled.
Amber Alert canceled.(WAVE 3)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Wyo. (Gray News) - Authorities in Wyoming canceled an Amber Alert for two young daughters who they say were taken by their non-custodial mother after they were found safe in Texas

Wyoming Highway Patrol said Aspen Marie Roth, 4, and Serenity Ann Naslund, 2, were taken by Alexis Roth.

No further updates were given about the children.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here's a scene straight out of one of the best places to retire in Louisiana, according to a...
Best Louisiana parishes to retire in
UPDATE: VPSO shares update on suspects allegedly luring kids to vehicle
Structure fire on Earl Street in Alexandria.
Alexandria Fire Department responds to 2 structure fires on Monday
Authorities seized over 50 grams of high grade marijuana, paraphernalia and a THC edible.
5 arrested at Natchitoches Central High School following K-9 drug search
New charges have been brought against a Natchitoches Parish couple.
NPSO: New charges for Readhimer couple arrested in ‘very disturbing’ 2021 sex abuse investigation

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden and U.S. allies have worked together to levy crippling economic...
White House: US, allies to ban new investments in Russia
FILE - Singer Bobby Rydell is shown aboard a luxury liner in New York City after arrival from...
Bobby Rydell, 60s teen idol and ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ star, dies
Brittaney Deaton, 17, left, comforts her mother Amber Zeleny, 53, while speaking with reporters...
2 killed in Georgia, Texas as damaging storms strike South
In his image provided by U.S. Capitol Police, a fox looks out from a cage after being captured...
Fox bites man, putting Capitol Hill on high alert
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Official: Sacramento shooting suspect seen on video with gun