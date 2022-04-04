Advertisement

Coca-Cola releases new ‘pixel flavored’ drink

Coke's latest flavor is here, and it's a weird one.
Coke's latest flavor is here, and it's a weird one.(Coca-cola)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT
(CNN) – Coke lovers, there is a new flavor. And it’s a little weird.

It’s dubbed Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte, and it’s supposed to taste like pixels.

The company says it makes the intangible taste of a pixel tangible, featuring bright elements up front and a refreshing finish, according to Coca-Cola.

The “byte” beverage is all about gaming.

The new product has existed longer online than in real life. It first appeared in late March on an island in the Fortnite video game.

Just last month, the company announced a limited edition flavor called Coca-Cola Starlight, a red version of the iconic soda with flavor “inspired by space.”

U.S. Customers can buy Byte online starting May 2, while supplies last. It’s available only in a two-pack and it will set you back around $15.

