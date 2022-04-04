Family of woman brutally murdered in Mid City carjacking preparing to meet with D.A.’s office

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two weeks after Linda Frickey, 73, was dragged to death in a brutal Mid City carjacking, her family is preparing to meet with the district attorney’s office and they are looking for answers.

The past 14 days have felt like a lifetime for Frickey’s loved ones, including her neice, Danielle Duffourc.

“It’s just so hard to even wrap our minds around the fact that this happened,” Duffourc told FOX 8.

According to police, Frickey was in her car outside of her job when four teens violently ripped her from her seat. She then became tangled in the seatbelt.

“She was screaming to please let her go,” Mid City resident Leanne Mascar recalled.

Frickey was dragged until her arm was severed from her body. She bled out in the street.

“The devastating nature in which it happened was just more than any of us could bear,” Duffourc says.

In a meeting with District Attorney Jason Williams’ office on April 5, Frickey’s family says they will push to have the four teens involved in her murder be tried as adults in court.

“The level of brutality of the crimes... the callousness toward the way she was treated,” Duffourc explained.

Duffourc says she can’t help but wonder what would have happened if John Honore, her aunt’s accused murderer who was previously arrested in a carjacking case Williams’ office dropped because the victim was an uncooperative relative, wouldn’t have been on the streets.

“Is there a system where we’re basically just giving them a hug and telling them to make better decisions and sending them out the door? Like what is happeneing there?” Duffourc asked. “I think that’s absolutely going to be a question we ask because we don’t have a good understand of why was he out?”

The family is also hoping the D.A. will increase the charges from second degree murder to first degree murder.

“I can’t say this enough. When they pulled away and she was in that strap, they made the decision to murder her. They should pay for it,” Frickey’s sister Jinny Griffin says.

Outside of the legalities of fighting for justice for their loved one, the family is focused on celebrating the life of Linda Frickey.

“We just want to make sure that we continue to honor her in everything we do,” Duffourc says.

Williams has previously said that anyone involved in the crime will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

