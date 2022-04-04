First Christian Church Alexandria/Pineville to lead Walk for Justice the Stations of the Cross

The following has been provided by First Christian Church Alexandria/Pineville:

First Christian Church Alexandria/Pineville will lead Walk for Justice the Stations of the Cross on Good Friday, April 15, 2022. The walk will begin at 5:30 pm at the Holocaust Memorial (4th & Elliott St.) and end at City Hall in downtown Alexandria. People from any congregation -- or those who belong to no congregation at all -- are welcome to join the walk.

This year’s event updates the original walk created last year by DC Sills, David Carson, and Karen Riley Simmons. It combines the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) passion for justice with the centuries old Holy Week devotion. The walk re-imagines each of the traditional Stations of the Cross in the streets of downtown Alexandria and connects them to the most vulnerable members of the Central Louisiana community, those who may be discouraged, in pain, ridiculed or feel abandoned. It remembers Jesus’ experience of all of these emotions on his way to the cross and his compassion for those who endure the same today.

“Connecting the Stations of the Cross with social justice was deeply meaningful and made a moment of remembrance a living witness to the suffering of our own time.” said Rev. Lyndon Marcotte, Pastor of First Christian Church. “What Jesus did becomes a window to enable us to bear witness to injustice in our day.”

The identification of different Stations with places in Alexandria is a reminder of who is in need of concern today, those who suffer as he did. At a church playground, recalling when Jesus stumbled brings to mind how poverty and hunger are stumbling blocks for many children in Rapides parish. At a bus stop, remembering Jesus meeting his mother causes one to imagine Mary today waiting for ATRANS to take her to a minimum wage job – a job that doesn’t afford her own transportation even though she works full time. At Caplan’s clothing store, reflecting on Jesus being stripped of his garments reminds one of those, who like Jesus, own little more than the clothes on their backs and what they can carry. Combining these different perspectives of human struggles with local landmarks is intended to be a call to action to address inequality in Central Louisiana.

“When we read the story of Jesus’ walk to his crucifixion, it’s just that, a story. It’s not real to us, we don’t see it playing out in our daily lives, other than rotely saying “Jesus died for me.” said Rev. DC Sills, co-creator of the Walk for Justice the Stations of the Cross. “The gravity of the State execution of Jesus does not sink in. But paralleling Jesus’s walk with the world we are currently living in is profoundly moving and meaningful.”

More information about Walk for Justice the Stations of the Cross is available at www.FCCPineville.org or by emailing FCCPinevilleLA@gmail.com.

