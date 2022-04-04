Advertisement

Gas prices fall for second straight week

FILE - A motorist fuels a vehicle at an Exxon station Oct. 27, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. (AP...
FILE - A motorist fuels a vehicle at an Exxon station Oct. 27, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The nation’s average gas price has fallen for the second straight week, according to GasBuddy.

As of Monday, the average gas price is $4.17 per gallon, according to data compiled from more than 11 million price reports across the country.

A week ago, the average gas price was $4.23 per gallon.

Though prices have fallen this week, the national average is up 25.5 cents from a month ago.

Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, said the fall in prices this week was a result of two factors.

“Oil prices fell last week as COVID cases in China surged, prompting restrictions on movements and hurting oil demand,” Haan said in a news release. “Meanwhile, President Biden’s announcement that the U.S. would be releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve caused an even further decline in oil, leading gas prices in nearly all areas of the country to fall over the last week.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here's a scene straight out of one of the best places to retire in Louisiana, according to a...
Best Louisiana parishes to retire in
UPDATE: VPSO shares update on suspects allegedly luring kids to vehicle
Structure fire on Earl Street in Alexandria.
Alexandria Fire Department responds to 2 structure fires on Monday
Authorities seized over 50 grams of high grade marijuana, paraphernalia and a THC edible.
5 arrested at Natchitoches Central High School following K-9 drug search
New charges have been brought against a Natchitoches Parish couple.
NPSO: New charges for Readhimer couple arrested in ‘very disturbing’ 2021 sex abuse investigation

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden and U.S. allies have worked together to levy crippling economic...
White House: US, allies to ban new investments in Russia
FILE - Singer Bobby Rydell is shown aboard a luxury liner in New York City after arrival from...
Bobby Rydell, 60s teen idol and ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ star, dies
Brittaney Deaton, 17, left, comforts her mother Amber Zeleny, 53, while speaking with reporters...
2 killed in Georgia, Texas as damaging storms strike South
In his image provided by U.S. Capitol Police, a fox looks out from a cage after being captured...
Fox bites man, putting Capitol Hill on high alert
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Official: Sacramento shooting suspect seen on video with gun