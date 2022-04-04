Advertisement

LSUA’s Daigle earns RRAC Player of the Week

Cameron Daigle became the fifth LSUA player to be honored with an RRAC weekly award and second...
Cameron Daigle became the fifth LSUA player to be honored with an RRAC weekly award and second Player of the Week, joining Luke Benoit.(Cameron Mosely, LSUA Sports Media)
By Jonathon Zenk
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - When the team goes out and earns a big sweep on the road against a previously red-hot Our Lady of the Lake team, you reap the rewards.

For the second time this season, the LSUA baseball team has earned a Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Week selection. That man is Cameron Daigle, the conference announced on Monday.

Daigle, a junior from Brusly, La., hit a go-ahead bases clearing double to put LSUA in front 6-5 with the Generals down to their final strike, in game three of the series. That clinched a big sweep of OLLU, which had come into the series riding a 10-game winning streak.

Overall, he hit .455 on the week, driving in four and stole four bases.

It is the fifth time in six weeks a Generals player has been honored and two in as many weeks, as Hunter Meche earned Pitcher of the Week last week.

Luke Benoit was chosen as the Player of the Week on March 7.

For the season, he is hitting .307 with 11 RBI and 24 runs scored to go along with eight stolen bases, the last two statistics are second on the team.

The Generals (20-9 overall, 18-3 RRAC) don’t have a mid-week game this week and are back on the field on Thursday against Southwest. They will play a doubleheader on Thursday and a single game on Friday.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here's a scene straight out of one of the best places to retire in Louisiana, according to a...
Best Louisiana parishes to retire in
UPDATE: VPSO shares update on suspects allegedly luring kids to vehicle
Structure fire on Earl Street in Alexandria.
Alexandria Fire Department responds to 2 structure fires on Monday
Authorities seized over 50 grams of high grade marijuana, paraphernalia and a THC edible.
5 arrested at Natchitoches Central High School following K-9 drug search
New charges have been brought against a Natchitoches Parish couple.
NPSO: New charges for Readhimer couple arrested in ‘very disturbing’ 2021 sex abuse investigation

Latest News

LSUA Tennis is ranked fourth nationally and its the highest its ever been
LSUA women’s tennis team making history being ranked the highest they have ever been nationally
LSUA women's tennis ranked 4th in nation
New Orleans Saints
Saints get 2 first round picks after trade with Eagles
LSUA's Micah Pond will play for native country Bermuda during its CONCACAF W qualifier,...
LSUA’s Pond to represent native Bermuda in 2022 CONCACAF W qualifiers