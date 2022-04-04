LSUA’s Daigle earns RRAC Player of the Week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - When the team goes out and earns a big sweep on the road against a previously red-hot Our Lady of the Lake team, you reap the rewards.

For the second time this season, the LSUA baseball team has earned a Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Week selection. That man is Cameron Daigle, the conference announced on Monday.

Daigle, a junior from Brusly, La., hit a go-ahead bases clearing double to put LSUA in front 6-5 with the Generals down to their final strike, in game three of the series. That clinched a big sweep of OLLU, which had come into the series riding a 10-game winning streak.

Overall, he hit .455 on the week, driving in four and stole four bases.

It is the fifth time in six weeks a Generals player has been honored and two in as many weeks, as Hunter Meche earned Pitcher of the Week last week.

Luke Benoit was chosen as the Player of the Week on March 7.

For the season, he is hitting .307 with 11 RBI and 24 runs scored to go along with eight stolen bases, the last two statistics are second on the team.

The Generals (20-9 overall, 18-3 RRAC) don’t have a mid-week game this week and are back on the field on Thursday against Southwest. They will play a doubleheader on Thursday and a single game on Friday.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.