LSUA’s Pond to represent native Bermuda in 2022 CONCACAF W qualifiers

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - Playing for your country is one of the greatest feats an athlete can have in their lives.

For LSUA junior Micah Pond, that is a reality.

Playing for her native country Bermuda, she will represent the Bermuda Senior Women’s National Team during its Concacaf W qualifier.

She will travel with the team as Bermuda plays the Dominican Republic on Tuesday before returning to Bermuda to play Grenada on April 12.

“Everyone associated with the LSUA soccer program is extremely excited and proud of Micah,” LSUA Women’s Soccer Coach Mark Hammond said. “She is a fantastic person and player who deserves the opportunities she is receiving. We will all be watching and cheering her on in the next round of qualifiers.”

This past season for the Generals, Pond played in and started 10 matches. She scored one goal and dished on an assist on the season, both of which came at Southwest on Oct. 21.

