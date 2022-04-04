Retrial date set for Cardell Hayes, formerly convicted of killing Saints’ Will Smith

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The man formerly convicted of killing former New Orleans Saints player Will Smith will head to trial a second time later this year.

A judge set Cardell Hayes’ new trial date for Aug. 22.

Hayes, 34, claimed the 2016 shooting of Smith and his wife was in self-defense. He was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder and later convicted of the lesser charge of manslaughter by a split jury.

The convictions were vacated after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that non-unanimous juries are unconstitutional.

Hayes has been out on bond while awaiting his new trial.

In January, a district court judge denied a motion from Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams’ office to change the venue of the case.

Fox 8 Legal Joe Raspanti Previews Cardell Hayes Appeal

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.