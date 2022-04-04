Advertisement

Retrial date set for Cardell Hayes, formerly convicted of killing Saints’ Will Smith

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The man formerly convicted of killing former New Orleans Saints player Will Smith will head to trial a second time later this year.

A judge set Cardell Hayes’ new trial date for Aug. 22.

Hayes, 34, claimed the 2016 shooting of Smith and his wife was in self-defense. He was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder and later convicted of the lesser charge of manslaughter by a split jury.

The convictions were vacated after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that non-unanimous juries are unconstitutional.

Hayes has been out on bond while awaiting his new trial.

In January, a district court judge denied a motion from Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams’ office to change the venue of the case.

Fox 8 Legal Joe Raspanti Previews Cardell Hayes Appeal

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here's a scene straight out of one of the best places to retire in Louisiana, according to a...
Best Louisiana parishes to retire in
Derrick Swafford
APD seeks help locating Orchard Street murder suspect
Structure fire on Earl Street in Alexandria.
Alexandria Fire Department responds to 2 structure fires on Monday
Vernon authorities seek suspects accused of luring children to their vehicle
Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatality on Gator Hole Freeway in...
Toddler pulled from Black Bayou Lake, pronounced dead after being airlifted to hospital

Latest News

Crime scene at Fred Loop intersection shooting on March 19.
How can we protect our youth from gun violence?
Concerns grow over the rise in juvenile crime
State lawmakers take up hybrid centralized sales tax collection system legislation
Vernon authorities seek suspects accused of luring children to their vehicle
Avoyelles Hospital honors National Donate Life Month