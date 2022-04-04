Advertisement

Saints get 2 first round picks after trade with Eagles

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints(Mark Lagrange | WVUE)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints have acquired two first round selections in the 2022 NFL Draft after a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced on Monday, April 4.

The Saints get the No. 16 and No. 19 overall picks in exchange for the No. 18 overall choice.

The Saints also got a sixth round pick in the deal, while giving up a third round compensatory selection and seventh round choice. Philadelphia was also rewarded a first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and a second round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft:

First Round: No. 16 Overall

First Round: No. 19 Overall

Second Round: No. 49 Overall

Third Round: No. 98 Overall (Compensatory)

Fourth Round: No. 120 Overall

Fifth Round: No. 161 Overall

Sixth Round: No. 194 Overall

