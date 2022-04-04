Toddler pulled from Black Bayou Lake, pronounced dead after being airlifted to hospital

Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A young child was pulled from Black Bayou Lake Monday morning (April 4) in Caddo Parish.
A spokesperson with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the child’s mother pulled them from the water.
Tayler Davis KSLA is currently live from Gator Hole Freeway near Vivian. A toddler was pulled from Black Bayou Lake by its mother and airlifted to a hospital, where the child was later pronounced dead>>> https://www.ksla.com/.../cpso-deputies-investigating.../