Advertisement

Toddler pulled from Black Bayou Lake, pronounced dead after being airlifted to hospital

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatality on Gator Hole Freeway in...
Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatality on Gator Hole Freeway in the northern part of the parish.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A young child was pulled from Black Bayou Lake Monday morning (April 4) in Caddo Parish.

A spokesperson with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the child’s mother pulled them from the water.

Tayler Davis KSLA is currently live from Gator Hole Freeway near Vivian. A toddler was pulled from Black Bayou Lake by its mother and airlifted to a hospital, where the child was later pronounced dead>>> https://www.ksla.com/.../cpso-deputies-investigating.../

Posted by KSLA News 12 on Monday, April 4, 2022

Multiple emergency agencies responded to the scene on Gator Hole Freeway just east of Vivian in the northern part of the parish.

A toddler was pulled from the water at Black Bayou Lake in Caddo Parish, La. on Monday, April...
A toddler was pulled from the water at Black Bayou Lake in Caddo Parish, La. on Monday, April 4, 2022.(KSLA)
A toddler was pulled from the water at Black Bayou Lake in Caddo Parish, La. on Monday, April...
A toddler was pulled from the water at Black Bayou Lake in Caddo Parish, La. on Monday, April 4, 2022.(KSLA)
A toddler was pulled from the water at Black Bayou Lake in Caddo Parish, La. on Monday, April...
A toddler was pulled from the water at Black Bayou Lake in Caddo Parish, La. on Monday, April 4, 2022.(KSLA)

The call came in just after 10 a.m.

A medical helicopter transported the 2-year-old to a local hospital, where the child later died.

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatality on Gator Hole Freeway in...
Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatality on Gator Hole Freeway in the northern part of the parish.(KSLA)
Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatality on Gator Hole Freeway in...
Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatality on Gator Hole Freeway in the northern part of the parish.(KSLA)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here's a scene straight out of one of the best places to retire in Louisiana, according to a...
Best Louisiana parishes to retire in
Derrick Swafford
APD seeks help locating Orchard Street murder suspect
Structure fire on Earl Street in Alexandria.
Alexandria Fire Department responds to 2 structure fires on Monday
Vernon authorities seek suspects accused of luring children to their vehicle

Latest News

Crime scene at Fred Loop intersection shooting on March 19.
How can we protect our youth from gun violence?
Concerns grow over the rise in juvenile crime
State lawmakers take up hybrid centralized sales tax collection system legislation
Vernon authorities seek suspects accused of luring children to their vehicle
Avoyelles Hospital honors National Donate Life Month