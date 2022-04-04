Toddler pulled from Black Bayou Lake, pronounced dead after being airlifted to hospital

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A young child was pulled from Black Bayou Lake Monday morning (April 4) in Caddo Parish.

A spokesperson with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the child’s mother pulled them from the water.

Multiple emergency agencies responded to the scene on Gator Hole Freeway just east of Vivian in the northern part of the parish.

A toddler was pulled from the water at Black Bayou Lake in Caddo Parish, La. on Monday, April 4, 2022. (KSLA)

The call came in just after 10 a.m.

A medical helicopter transported the 2-year-old to a local hospital, where the child later died.

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatality on Gator Hole Freeway in the northern part of the parish. (KSLA)

