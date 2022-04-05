19 people cited for turkey hunting violations during opening weekend

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement agents cited nineteen people for alleged turkey hunting violations during the opening weekend of the 2022 turkey hunting season. Turkey season opened on April 2 in all three turkey hunting areas.

On April 1 agents cited:

Jonathan Dees, 43, of Albany for hunting turkeys during a closed season and failing to comply with turkey tagging requirements in Tangipahoa Parish.

On April 2 agents cited:

Darrell L. Arnold, 75, of Alexandria, for possessing illegal turkey during an open season and failing to maintain sex identification of tag meat in Vernon Parish.

Christopher W. Carmack, 26, of Deridder, for hunting during a turkey lottery hunt without lottery permit in Vernon Parish.

Mark R. Wallace, 63, of Deridder, for hunting turkeys over a baited area in Vernon Parish.

Denis S. Beard, 66, of Baton Rouge, for hunting during a turkey lottery hunt without lottery permit in Vernon Parish.

Galen L. Collins, 74, of Gilbert, for hunting turkeys over a baited area in Catahoula Parish.

Sherry S. Collins, 60, of Gilbert, for hunting turkeys over a baited area in Catahoula Parish.

Randy A. Smith, 67, of Bossier City, for hunting turkeys over a baited area in Claiborne Parish.

Landon Turner, 27, of Jackson for hunting turkeys over a baited area in East Feliciana Parish.

Alan P. Sagely, 42, of Jackson, for hunting turkeys over a baited area in East Feliciana Parish.

Glen Berthelot, 58, of Port Allen, for hunting turkeys over a baited area in East Feliciana Parish.

Lauren Berthelot, 30, of Clinton, for hunting turkeys over a baited area in East Feliciana.

Nelson Jackson, 68, of Denham Springs, for hunting turkeys over a baited area in East Baton Rouge Parish.

On April 3 agents cited:

Shannon Lanier, 53, of Kentwood, for hunting turkeys with a rifle, not possessing basic, big game and turkey hunting licenses, and failing to comply with turkey tagging regulations in Tangipahoa Parish.

Christopher M Duncan, 28, of Kentwood, for illegal possession of a stolen gun, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, hunting with an unplugged shotgun, not possessing basic, big game and turkey hunting licenses, failing to comply with turkey tagging regulations and not abiding by commission rules and regulations in Tangipahoa Parish. He was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

On April 4 agents cited:

Ronald Schroeder, 64, of Watertown, Wisc., for hunting without non-resident basic, big game and turkey hunting licenses, violating turkey tagging regulations, hunting turkeys over a baited area and hunting with an unplugged gun in Winn Parish.

Jonathan Schroeder, 30, of Sullivan, Wisc., for hunting without non-resident basic, big game and turkey hunting licenses, violating turkey tagging regulations and hunting turkeys over a baited area in Winn Parish.

Justin M. Johnson, 41, of Westlake, for hunting turkeys over a baited area in Catahoula Parish.

Justin L. Lester, 33, of Homer, for hunting turkeys over a baited area in Claiborne Parish.

According to the 2022 Turkey Regulations, no person shall hunt or take turkeys by the aid of baiting or on or over a baited area. Hunters are not allowed to place, expose, deposit or scatter corn, wheat or other grain, salt or other feed to lure turkeys to their hunting area.

Also, turkey hunters are required to possess Louisiana basic hunting and big game licenses, Louisiana wild turkey license and turkey tags.

Hunting turkeys over a baited area and hunting with an unplugged gun brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense. Failing to comply with turkey tagging regulations carries up to a $350 fine. Failing to possess non-resident basic, big game and turkey hunting licenses brings up to a $350 fine for each offense. Failing to possess resident basic, big game and turkey hunting licenses carries up to a $50 fine for each offense.

