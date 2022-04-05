5 arrested at Natchitoches Central High School following K-9 drug search

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, three juveniles and two adults were arrested following a request of a K-9 drug search at Natchitoches Central High School by school administrators on April 5.

School staff heard complaints of illicit narcotics usage by students on the school premises in the past few months.

Agents from the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force, K9′s from the Louisiana State Police and DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office worked together on this investigation. NPSO said the school was on lockdown for the search.

Authorities seized over 50 grams of high grade marijuana, paraphernalia and a THC edible.

Although there were social media posts about firearms, no weapons were found.

