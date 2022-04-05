Advertisement

AG’s office hosts domestic violence conference in Alexandria

Dozens of law enforcement agencies from across the state have gathered in Alexandria to learn more about the issue of domestic violence.
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Dozens of law enforcement agencies representing 30 parishes across Louisiana gathered in Alexandria on April 5, 2022, to learn more about the issue of domestic violence.

Domestic violence is an issue everywhere in the nation, but Louisiana has the fifth-highest rate of women murdered by men.

The statewide domestic violence workshop is a two-day conference that aims to educate law enforcement officers on the nuances of domestic violence.

Kris Anglin Barney, the keynote speaker at the conference, is a survivor of domestic violence. The abusive relationship Barney was in resulted in the murder of her three-year-old daughter. Barney is now an advocate for domestic violence victims and survivors, telling her story at similar conferences around the nation. She said that educating law enforcement is key to helping current domestic violence victims

“In order to help a victim and to better understand how her brain is working, education is the key,” said Anglin Barney. “I really think that in the past, had the police officers been trained and well trained to handle my calls, I think there would have been a different outcome.”

If you are someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, CLICK HERE or call 1-888-411-1333.

