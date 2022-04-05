Congresswoman Letlow meets with VA Secretary on proposed closure of Alexandria hospital

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Congresswoman Julia Letlow has issued the following statement on her meeting with Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough to discuss the proposed closure of the Alexandria VA Hospital:

“Today, I met with VA Secretary Denis McDonough to discuss the proposed closure of the Alexandria VA Hospital. I emphasized to the Secretary that simply closing this facility is unacceptable, because it will eliminate critical care for our veterans and shutter the fourth largest employer in the Cenla region. While I appreciate Secretary McDonough hearing our concerns, and I am encouraged by the open dialogue with him, I want the people of the Fifth District to know that we are continuing the fight to keep this hospital open. It is important that we do everything possible to provide the absolute best care and services to America’s heroes. In the coming months, we will continue reminding the VA, Congress, and the White House about the importance of this facility and the crucial role it plays in our region.”

