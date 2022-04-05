Advertisement

Disney says character hugs, interactions will return soon

Walt Disney World and Disneyland guests can get up close and personal autographs, photos and...
Walt Disney World and Disneyland guests can get up close and personal autographs, photos and hugs with Mickey Mouse and friends as early as April 18.(Source: CNN, Walt Disney World)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:50 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney guests will soon be able to hug their favorite characters again.

Walt Disney World and Disneyland guests can get up close and personal autographs, photos and hugs with Mickey Mouse and friends. COVID restrictions will be relaxed as early as April 18 for the traditional character interactions.

Disney parks have slowly been returning to normal operations, with Disney World’s Festival of Fantasy Parade starting back two weeks ago.

Restrictions and guidance related to cruises, boosters, travel masks and more are either easing or moving in that direction. (CNN)

Meanwhile in California, Disneyland’s famous parade is expected to start up the marching band again the weekend of April 22.

While Disney is getting rid of some COVID restrictions, face masks are still required for all guests, ages 2 and older, on Disney buses and monorails. In Florida, masks are expected indoors for all guests who are not fully vaccinated, and in California, masks are recommended for everyone indoors.

Both parks encourage guests to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities seized over 50 grams of high grade marijuana, paraphernalia and a THC edible.
5 arrested at Natchitoches Central High School following K-9 drug search
New charges have been brought against a Natchitoches Parish couple.
NPSO: New charges for Readhimer couple arrested in ‘very disturbing’ 2021 sex abuse investigation
UPDATE: VPSO shares update on suspects allegedly luring kids to vehicle
19 people cited for turkey hunting violations during opening weekend
Here's a scene straight out of one of the best places to retire in Louisiana, according to a...
Best Louisiana parishes to retire in

Latest News

Brandon Francisco
Person of interest in disappearance of Scott driver sent back to Louisiana, booked in Rapides Parish on unrelated warrant
Person of interest in disappearance of Scott driver sent back to Louisiana, booked in Rapides Parish
Authorities in Orange County, California, say they have recently made their biggest drug bust...
2 men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million people, officials say
The Sacramento police department says there was a gunfight between at least two groups of men....
Police: Sacramento shooting was gunfight among gang rivals
A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between...
GRAPHIC: Mariupol’s dead put at 5,000 as Ukraine braces in the east