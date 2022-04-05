How can we protect our youth from gun violence?

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Central Louisiana has continued to see a rise in violent crime and statistics show that more teens and juveniles are the ones being affected by those incidents. Now parents and community members are all trying to answer the same question: How can we protect our youth?

This is a question that can’t be answered with one simple solution, but now more and more people are speaking out trying to save their kids.

At a recent Alexandria City Council meeting, one concerned resident voiced her concerns and said, “The killing with the youth has got to stop and somebody has to take a stand for it.”

The Alexandria Police Department reported that of the 34 total homicides last year, most of them involved people ages 15 to 25. That violent trend has continued into 2022 as four separate shooting incidents have had at least one teenager arrested or listed as a victim of a violent crime. This includes a shooting that occurred back on March 19 on Fred Loop where a 14 and a 15-year-old were arrested in connection to the death of a 17-year-old juvenile.

“We have kids that have come through here and no one has ever held them accountable,” said Dasha Black-Roberts, the Rapides Parish Director of Families in Need of Services (FINS). “Now they are getting older and kids want instant gratification, so now whatever gratifies them, just like that they going to do it. Then you find yourself going to court for a violent crime and possibly being sentenced as an adult.”

The FINS program is designed to prevent the youth from being involved in the court system. They recently put on an event called ‘Making Men March’ where young men get to be mentored and are given life lessons to help keep them out of trouble.

“We have people in the community who have had hard times and went to prison who have recovered and come out on the other side,” said Black-Roberts. “It’s time for us to not hide behind our stories but to tell our stories to the youth.”

Black-Roberts told News Channel 5 that most juveniles affected by violent crimes are in one of three status offending brackets.

Those brackets are truant, when a juvenile is not showing up to school, a runaway, where they are leaving home, or are ungovernable, which means that the juvenile is continually disregarding their parents and the law and are beyond their control.

The deadly trend especially in gun violence has led to other community members stepping up, including local barber Sterling Brown. Last year, Brown hosted multiple events called ‘Do Black Lives Really Matter?’ where parents who lost a child due to violence were able to speak to one another.

Brown said more accountability needs to start at home with the parents and community leaders.

”I have to wonder what the parent’s mindset is if your child is the one that is committing these murders,” said Brown. “What is going on to where you don’t know what your child is doing? At the end of the day, you have to be willing to sacrifice something in order to be there for your kids and be their parent.”

Brown said during the interview that he would like to see more people step up in their neighborhoods, churches and schools to help the youth.

