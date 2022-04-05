LSUA women’s tennis team making history being ranked the highest they have ever been nationally

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA women’s tennis team has been one to remember, winning all 12 of their games this year.

This program started in 2014 and has won the conference every year and has had national tournament appearances in each of those years as well.

2022 has been no different. As they get closer to the conference playoffs, they hope to keep it going but as ranked fourth in the nation, which is the highest in program history.

Head Coach Melinda Descant is proud of the success that this year has brought already.

“I’m proud of the girls as we worked very hard all year,” said Descant. “We got some very good talent on the team. We added some transfers, which is always nice to have maturity around, and they brought a little bit of college experience behind.”

Annemart Klejin is one of those transfers. She came from Southeastern University and when she saw they were on the schedule, Klejin had that game circled.

“It was really weird to be at my old university,” said Kleijn. “I was really motivated to win. I definitely was pumped the whole day, and it felt really good that we won and my team was better.”

Experience matters, but not to the number four team in the country. They have no seniors and the best part of it, no matter what happens this year, they will get to play with one another again next season.

“I think it’s good because we are going to share one more year together,” said Olvia Scattinni. “We know each other, and the best thing is we will have the same team next year.”

Winning is not anything new for the Generals. These players are grateful to be on this team and hope to continue to grow with this program for years to come.

“If we have a successful team and program, that means it’s really good for us,” said Patricia Martinez Molina. “People are wanting to try to transfer here because they see success every year, which is really good for the university.”

