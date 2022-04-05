Man charged for murder, fire found not capable to stand trial

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man charged with setting a house on fire with a body inside on Nov. 2, 2020, has been found not capable to stand trial.

Trevor Brown, 30, was charged with second-degree murder, simple arson, and obstruction of justice for a fire in the 1700-block of Thornton Court in Alexandria. According to court records, Johnnie Brown was killed. His family tells us he was dead before the fire started. They further said he has found shot.

On Monday, after reviewing reports by appointed sanity commission doctors, Judge Mary Doggett found that Trevor Brown was “a danger to himself and others,” and ordered him committed to the East Louisiana State Hospital in East Feliciana Parish.

The decision came after Trevor Brown’s attorney, David Karst, entered a plea of “not guilty by reason of insanity” in Oct. 2021. Three doctors examined him.

Trevor Brown will remain in the facility “until further orders of this court,” according to courtroom minutes.

The case was prosecuted by Brian Mosley.

**This has been updated to reflect information provided by family members regarding the case.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.