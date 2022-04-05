Monroe ER doctor travels with group of doctors to help heal in Ukraine

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe emergency room doctor, Dr. Michael Rommen, went with a group of eight other doctors last week to survey how they can help doctors in Ukraine.

“They just need more help with training, and that’s what they asked for; disaster training, how to stop bleeding, you know, simple injury prevention, things that they needed everybody to know,” said Rommen.

A ULM sophomore Stanislava Prosvetova has family in Ukraine and knows firsthand how the country is in need of medical resources. Her mother is there helping get those supplies in. “So now she’s in Europe and she volunteers to get the cargoes of medical stuff and other humanitarian help to Ukraine,” said Prosvetova.

Prosvetova tries not to worry but knows her mom is doing what she needs to do. “She’s more useful there while she loads these medical things and other help and like ships to Ukraine,” said Prosvetova.

Dr. Rommen says the people in Ukraine are not only needing what is tangible. “Besides the immediate physical need, there’s also significant psychological and spiritual need as well. A lot of these people have been, just had their family members taken from them,” said Rommen.

While talking to one doctor, she expressed how many doctors in Ukraine have been working non-stop since the start. “No one is allowed to leave, and she can’t give them leave. And there, she’s constantly getting requests from our staff to be excused from work to go do and take care of their families,” said Rommen. He said she gets requests from the doctors to leave, yet she is unable to let them.

“On top of all her responsibilities of taking care of her clinic, taking care of patients, taking care of the needs around her, she’s also having to bury her son’s best friend,” said Rommen. “Unsure of whether or not her son is going to come back from the war or unsure if other family members or close people that are around her coming back.”

He expressed the danger he was facing with the Russians targeting medical professionals who could be taken suddenly and placed into Russian custody. He says it is still worth it. “I felt more of a need to be there and to walk alongside these people in suffering than any concern for my own safety honestly,” said Rommen.

They are planning a return mission to the area with more help and supplies for the people there.

