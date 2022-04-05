Solar power option coming soon for Alexandria residents

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The first solar power energy company will soon be opening in Alexandria and could give residents the ability to have clean cheaper energy.

Geaux Green Solar will be officially launching in May, and it comes at a time when many people in Alexandria are experiencing high utility bill prices.

“Times are changing,” said Curt Cobb, the Co-Owner of Geaux Green Solar, as he addressed a large crowd at the city council meeting.

Cobb said they will look at utility bills from people to be able to see their electricity consumption, and from there will be able to build the most efficient system that best suits them.

Solar power will be available for both residential households and commercial businesses, however, Cobb said he wants residents to know that not everyone will be a candidate to upgrade to solar energy

Cobb said adding solar panels can drastically reduce the prices of utility bills.

“It takes so much pressure off of you, because not only are you able to beat inflation, but you’re able to beat the increase in electricity,” said Cobb. “Even if you break even, you’re saving so much money, because you don’t have to worry about the increase in electricity over the next coming years.”

Representatives from Geaux Green Solar will be going back to the next Alexandria City Council meeting scheduled for April 19 for anyone interested to hear more specifics on the services that will be offered.

Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall said he believes the city is heading towards using more types of clean energy including solar power.

“We have to look a little deeper into what we are going to be doing, especially if our population is expected to grow,” said Mayor Hall. “I expect to grow the population, so we are going to have to supply more and more power, but we will also have to be smart about it with clean energy and certainly the bottom line is more affordable.”

Mayor Hall will also be reviewing the city’s electric and gas fuel cost calculation. However, the mayor told News Channel 5 that doing that does not exactly mean residents will have cheaper rates because the market drives the price of the fuel that they purchase.

