Advertisement

Woman throws lottery ticket away before realizing she won

People are discovering some unusual things in the most unlikely places. (CNN, KGTV, ALEX TREJO, SOUTHAMPTON TOWN POLICE DEPARTMENT, VIRGINIA LOTTERY)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:55 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLWYN, Va. (Gray News) - A Virginia woman had to root around in the trash to find her winning lottery ticket after she threw it away.

Mary Elliott, 67, says she panicked when she realized she had picked all five winning numbers in the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 with EZ Match game. She had thrown out her ticket.

But she dove into the trash bin and, luckily, found it – coffee stains and all.

The barcode on the winning ticket was so stained it couldn’t be scanned, but lottery officials...
The barcode on the winning ticket was so stained it couldn’t be scanned, but lottery officials honored the $110,000 winnings.(Source: Virginia Lottery)

In fact, the barcode was so stained it couldn’t be scanned, but lottery officials honored the winnings. The ticket was worth $110,000.

“When I saw I’d won, I couldn’t stop shaking to save my life!” Elliott told the Virginia Lottery.

The retired healthcare worker says she chose the winning numbers based on relatives’ birthdays, including that of her son who died a few years ago, The Washington Post reports.

Mary Elliott, a 67-year-old retired healthcare worker, won $110,000 in the Virginia Lottery....
Mary Elliott, a 67-year-old retired healthcare worker, won $110,000 in the Virginia Lottery. Before realizing she won, she threw the ticket away and had to dig it out of the trash.(Source: Virginia Lottery)

She told the Post that her win wasn’t due to luck but instead something bigger than her.

“I just don’t think people are just lucky,” she said. “I think that if God’s got something for you, he’s going to see that you get it.”

Elliott hasn’t decided how to spend her winnings. She says she’s waiting for divine inspiration.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Authorities seized over 50 grams of high grade marijuana, paraphernalia and a THC edible.
5 arrested at Natchitoches Central High School following K-9 drug search
New charges have been brought against a Natchitoches Parish couple.
NPSO: New charges for Readhimer couple arrested in ‘very disturbing’ 2021 sex abuse investigation
UPDATE: VPSO shares update on suspects allegedly luring kids to vehicle
19 people cited for turkey hunting violations during opening weekend
Here's a scene straight out of one of the best places to retire in Louisiana, according to a...
Best Louisiana parishes to retire in

Latest News

Brandon Francisco
Person of interest in disappearance of Scott driver sent back to Louisiana, booked in Rapides Parish on unrelated warrant
Person of interest in disappearance of Scott driver sent back to Louisiana, booked in Rapides Parish
Authorities in Orange County, California, say they have recently made their biggest drug bust...
2 men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million people, officials say
The Sacramento police department says there was a gunfight between at least two groups of men....
Police: Sacramento shooting was gunfight among gang rivals
A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between...
GRAPHIC: Mariupol’s dead put at 5,000 as Ukraine braces in the east