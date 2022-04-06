Alexandria City Council requesting APD Chief to be present at meetings to address crime

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As many residents got up to speak on April 5, 2022, about the crime concerns they are experiencing in their neighborhoods, members of the Alexandria City Council said that they would have wanted to see APD Chief Ronney Howard at the meeting to address them.

The council asked for a report from the administration on how many officers were patrolling the streets. The report said that despite there being 40 vacancies at APD, the department has fully staffed shifts each day for all nine zones.

However, council president Catherine Davidson called that report “mathematically impossible.”

The city administration also posted an update as it relates to the number of burglaries and thefts in the Garden District area. The chart given to the council showed a steady decline in thefts and a slower decline in burglaries. In the first quarter of 2022, the Garden District has had 34 burglaries reported.

District 4 councilwoman Davidson, who represents the Garden District, said that stat is also hard to believe.

In the same report presented to the council, the letter adds that the former 318 Club in the 2100 block of Lee St. has been ordered to shut down. This comes after two separate shootings happened at the venue on the same weekend back in February.

The council did question the legality of shutting down the business.

Councilwoman Davidson requested that the same crime concerns be brought back up at the next Alexandria City Council meeting scheduled for April 19 and for Chief Howard to be there.

