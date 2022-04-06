Firearm divestiture program looks to reduce domestic violence homicide cases

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With Louisiana ranked fifth in the nation for homicides involving domestic violence, law enforcement officers and government officials have been trying to figure out a way to protect victims and bring that statistic down.

A domestic violence workshop hosted by Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office this week took a closer look at how police officers contribute to that process and keep firearms out of the hands of convicted abusers.

“We had, in 2014, the state law that prohibits the possession of firearms for qualifying protective orders and certain convictions of intimate partner crimes,” said Lt. Valeria Martinez-Jordan of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, who helped spearhead the effort statewide. “However, there was no mechanism in which to divest those firearms.”

As a result, Title 35 came into play in 2018, which established a firearm divestiture program through the court system. Title 35 allows officers to remove guns from the possession of someone convicted of domestic violence if they fail to surrender them after being ordered to do so.

However, when Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the legislation into law, he asked Martinez-Jordan how she would be able to implement the program statewide.

The Lieutenant began working with other state partners to educate law enforcement officers on how to best implement the program in their departments, along with teaching them about the procedures and policies surrounding Title 35.

“Everything was created with the sole purpose of sharing, sharing the knowledge to get the program out there for everybody to help with the implementation process,” said Martinez-Jordan.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.