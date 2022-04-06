Advertisement

Firearm divestiture program looks to reduce domestic violence homicide cases

Alena Noakes has the details on day two of a workshop taking a closer look at the effort to curb domestic violence.
By Alena Noakes
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With Louisiana ranked fifth in the nation for homicides involving domestic violence, law enforcement officers and government officials have been trying to figure out a way to protect victims and bring that statistic down.

A domestic violence workshop hosted by Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office this week took a closer look at how police officers contribute to that process and keep firearms out of the hands of convicted abusers.

“We had, in 2014, the state law that prohibits the possession of firearms for qualifying protective orders and certain convictions of intimate partner crimes,” said Lt. Valeria Martinez-Jordan of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, who helped spearhead the effort statewide. “However, there was no mechanism in which to divest those firearms.”

As a result, Title 35 came into play in 2018, which established a firearm divestiture program through the court system. Title 35 allows officers to remove guns from the possession of someone convicted of domestic violence if they fail to surrender them after being ordered to do so.

However, when Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the legislation into law, he asked Martinez-Jordan how she would be able to implement the program statewide.

The Lieutenant began working with other state partners to educate law enforcement officers on how to best implement the program in their departments, along with teaching them about the procedures and policies surrounding Title 35.

“Everything was created with the sole purpose of sharing, sharing the knowledge to get the program out there for everybody to help with the implementation process,” said Martinez-Jordan.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities seized over 50 grams of high grade marijuana, paraphernalia and a THC edible.
5 arrested at Natchitoches Central High School following K-9 drug search
New charges have been brought against a Natchitoches Parish couple.
NPSO: New charges for Readhimer couple arrested in ‘very disturbing’ 2021 sex abuse investigation
UPDATE: VPSO shares update on suspects allegedly luring kids to vehicle
19 people cited for turkey hunting violations during opening weekend
Here's a scene straight out of one of the best places to retire in Louisiana, according to a...
Best Louisiana parishes to retire in

Latest News

Brandon Francisco
Person of interest in disappearance of Scott driver sent back to Louisiana, booked in Rapides Parish on unrelated warrant
Person of interest in disappearance of Scott driver sent back to Louisiana, booked in Rapides Parish
A section of the Chicago Rock Island and Pacific railroad that could be converted into a...
Plan in motion to convert unused railroads into greenway in Cenla
Old railroads in Cenla have potential to be new green spaces