Grambling State University bolsters security during annual TigerFest celebration

Grambling, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University is beefing up security during its annual TigerFest celebration.

GSU is working with the Monroe Police Department, Lincoln and Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Offices, and the Louisiana State Police to ensure students are safe throughout the week.

“We have so many law enforcement partners who have teamed with us to make sure that Grambling State University is safe,” Grambling’s Chief Operating Officer Penya Moses told KNOE.

The Monroe Police Department has set up a mobile command center on campus and has added lights and security cameras to popular areas.

“I see why the Monroe Police Breathing Alcohol Testing Unit, this big RV has to be here because now you have an increase in non-students,” explained Senior Georrein Dupre.

The school also unveiled a new safety app called G-Safe. It allows students to report suspicious activities to the police in real-time.

“When you use the app, immediately, alerts will go to our dispatch,” said Moses. “It will notify our chief and our assistant chief. "

Students will also be required to adhere to a 9 p.m. curfew. Some students, who did not want to appear on camera, expressed frustration at the restrictions but understood it was for their safety.

“Now you have a traumatic situation, the first thing they cling to is there was no security,” explained Dupre. “Now you have security to prevent that.”

Dupre says the added security will give Grambling a safer feel for students and visitors alike.

“For the non-students, it should be more secure for them,” he said. “They have extra security, they have this, and they have that. They should feel even know I don’t go to Grambling. It’s not somewhere negative. It’s not somewhere I can’t be.”

The G-Safe app can be downloaded for free on the App Store and Google Play.

