Advertisement

Grambling State University bolsters security during annual TigerFest celebration

The Monroe Police Department has a mobile command center on-campus and has added lights and security cameras to popular areas.
By Tyler Englander
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Grambling, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University is beefing up security during its annual TigerFest celebration.

GSU is working with the Monroe Police Department, Lincoln and Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Offices, and the Louisiana State Police to ensure students are safe throughout the week.

“We have so many law enforcement partners who have teamed with us to make sure that Grambling State University is safe,” Grambling’s Chief Operating Officer Penya Moses told KNOE.

The Monroe Police Department has set up a mobile command center on campus and has added lights and security cameras to popular areas.

“I see why the Monroe Police Breathing Alcohol Testing Unit, this big RV has to be here because now you have an increase in non-students,” explained Senior Georrein Dupre.

The school also unveiled a new safety app called G-Safe. It allows students to report suspicious activities to the police in real-time.

“When you use the app, immediately, alerts will go to our dispatch,” said Moses. “It will notify our chief and our assistant chief. "

Students will also be required to adhere to a 9 p.m. curfew. Some students, who did not want to appear on camera, expressed frustration at the restrictions but understood it was for their safety.

“Now you have a traumatic situation, the first thing they cling to is there was no security,” explained Dupre. “Now you have security to prevent that.”

Dupre says the added security will give Grambling a safer feel for students and visitors alike.

“For the non-students, it should be more secure for them,” he said. “They have extra security, they have this, and they have that. They should feel even know I don’t go to Grambling. It’s not somewhere negative. It’s not somewhere I can’t be.”

The G-Safe app can be downloaded for free on the App Store and Google Play.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Francisco
Person of interest in disappearance of Scott driver sent back to Louisiana, booked in Rapides Parish on unrelated warrant
Authorities seized over 50 grams of high grade marijuana, paraphernalia and a THC edible.
5 arrested at Natchitoches Central High School following K-9 drug search
Regis "Eddy Branch" Simon
Missing person: Regis “Eddy Branch” Simon
Brandon Francisco (left), Ella Goodie (right)
ELLA GOODIE CASE: Rapides DA wants to revoke Brandon Francisco’s bond in light of connection to Scott missing persons case
Alexandria City Council requesting APD Chief to be present at meetings to address crime

Latest News

Rapides Regional Medical Center
“Do we seriously have zero COVID patients?”
Zero COVID-19 hospitalizations at Rapides Regional Medical Center
John Belton District Attorney for the Third Judicial District.
DA to request special grand jury to prosecute ‘those involved’ in Ronald Greene’s death
Recycling program helps support Alexandria Zoo
Jammie Lynn Ballard
Glenmora man accused of 1st-degree rape, molesting juvenile