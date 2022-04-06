Advertisement

Group claims fetuses in DC home proof of illegal abortions

Police found five aborted fetuses at an activist's home. (WUSA, Washington Surgi-Clinic, Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU), @DCAreaAntiAbortionAdvocacy)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - An anti-abortion group says the five fetuses found last week in a member’s home came from the medical waste being disposed by a Washington, D.C., abortion clinic.

The group, known as the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising, claims it contacted the police to collect the fetuses in hopes that an autopsy would prove that the clinic was conducting federally illegal late-stage abortions.

Last week, the Metropolitan Police Department removed five aborted fetuses from the home of Lauren Handy, a longtime anti-abortion rights activist.

Police removed the fetuses one day after Handy and eight others were charged with blocking access to an abortion clinic in 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here's a scene straight out of one of the best places to retire in Louisiana, according to a...
Best Louisiana parishes to retire in
UPDATE: VPSO shares update on suspects allegedly luring kids to vehicle
Authorities seized over 50 grams of high grade marijuana, paraphernalia and a THC edible.
5 arrested at Natchitoches Central High School following K-9 drug search
Structure fire on Earl Street in Alexandria.
Alexandria Fire Department responds to 2 structure fires on Monday
New charges have been brought against a Natchitoches Parish couple.
NPSO: New charges for Readhimer couple arrested in ‘very disturbing’ 2021 sex abuse investigation

Latest News

It will be nearly 14 months since Woods badly damaged his right leg in a car crash in suburban...
Tiger Woods intends to play in Masters, thinks he can win
Alexandria City Council requesting APD Chief to be present at meetings to address crime
Police arrested the suspect in connection with his wife's death. The first officers on scene...
Wife dies after husband allegedly runs her over in airport parking garage
A 71-year-old man died when storm winds toppled a tree onto his home in Whitehouse, Texas,...
1 dead as storm causes damage throughout Texas city