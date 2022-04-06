Jack Strain sentenced to 10 years for halfway house kickback scheme

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wed., April 6, for his role in a halfway house corruption scheme.

The sentence comes in spite of a plea for leniency by Strain’s attorney.

Prosecutor Jordan Ginsberg argued at the former five-term sheriff had the power to privatize workforce solutions, which earned Strain and his codefendants hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks.

Two of Strain’s codefendants are already serving 50-month sentences.

Strain is already serving four life sentences after being convicted of multiple rape and incest crimes last November. He is currently serving that time at a state prison in Homer, La. and many say he will likely remain in state facilities rather than federal facilities despite Wednesday’s sentencing.

Judge Jane Milazzo also imposed a $10,000 fine against Strain. She has ordered a hearing in July to determine if Strain will have to forfeit hundreds of thousands of dollars earned from the kickback scheme.

