Advertisement

Jack Strain sentenced to 10 years for halfway house kickback scheme

Jack Strain
Jack Strain(STPSO)
By Rob Masson
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wed., April 6, for his role in a halfway house corruption scheme.

The sentence comes in spite of a plea for leniency by Strain’s attorney.

Prosecutor Jordan Ginsberg argued at the former five-term sheriff had the power to privatize workforce solutions, which earned Strain and his codefendants hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks.

Two of Strain’s codefendants are already serving 50-month sentences.

Strain is already serving four life sentences after being convicted of multiple rape and incest crimes last November. He is currently serving that time at a state prison in Homer, La. and many say he will likely remain in state facilities rather than federal facilities despite Wednesday’s sentencing.

Judge Jane Milazzo also imposed a $10,000 fine against Strain. She has ordered a hearing in July to determine if Strain will have to forfeit hundreds of thousands of dollars earned from the kickback scheme.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities seized over 50 grams of high grade marijuana, paraphernalia and a THC edible.
5 arrested at Natchitoches Central High School following K-9 drug search
New charges have been brought against a Natchitoches Parish couple.
NPSO: New charges for Readhimer couple arrested in ‘very disturbing’ 2021 sex abuse investigation
UPDATE: VPSO shares update on suspects allegedly luring kids to vehicle
Here's a scene straight out of one of the best places to retire in Louisiana, according to a...
Best Louisiana parishes to retire in
19 people cited for turkey hunting violations during opening weekend

Latest News

‘Millie’s Law’ looks to increase penalties in fentanyl cases in Louisiana
Research: 76% of Louisiana’s Black children lived in financial hardship pre-pandemic
These teams were recognized for competing and placing at their respected state competitions,...
RPSB recognizes several schools with athletic honors
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast