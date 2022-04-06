Advertisement

Lake Charles man accused of raping a child

Braylen M. Leday, 23, Lake Charles
Braylen M. Leday, 23, Lake Charles
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after being accused of raping a child under 12 years old, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said detectives were called to a local hospital in reference to the accusation.

During their investigation, detectives say Braylen M. Leday, 23, admitted he had raped the child.

Leday was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center for first-degree rape. Judge Tony Fazzio has set his bond at $900,000.

The Sheriff’s Office said their investigation into this case is ongoing and more charges are possible.

