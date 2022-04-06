Advertisement

Missing person: Regis “Eddy Branch” Simon

Regis "Eddy Branch" Simon
Regis "Eddy Branch" Simon(Source: Mansura Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Mansura Police Department is asking for your help locating Regis “Eddy Branch” Simon, 36, who was reported missing back on March 17, 2022.

MPD said he was last seen on March 15 at 5 a.m. on Canon Street in the Marksville area.

If anyone has any information on his location, you are asked to contact Mansura police as soon as possible at 318-264-8991 or Chief John Johnson at 318-359-3166 or message them on Facebook.

