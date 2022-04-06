Plan in motion to convert unused railroads into greenway in Cenla

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A section of the Chicago Rock Island and Pacific Railroad stretches through Louisiana from Ruston to Eunice. Now, the Rapides Area Planning Commission and the Alexandria-Pineville Metropolitan Planning Organization want to turn segments of that railroad into a greenway.

A greenway is a protected path that is away from motorized vehicles. It is a safe area that residents can use to walk, run, ride bicycles or spend time outdoors. The greenway would provide an alternative way to commute, as it would connect neighborhoods to businesses in the area.

The project began with a study from the Alexandria-Pineville Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO).

“We’re in the first stage of the project development project, which is feasibility,” said Jonathan Bolen, the Transportation Director for the Rapides Area Planning Commission. “What that means is we wanted to identify first the route that the Chicago Rock Island and Pacific rail line took, identify what segments of those lines are inactive, what lines are active, and then for those pieces that are inactive, we wanted to develop those into a potential greenway route.”

The idea is to convert the railway line that stretches from Ball through Alexandria, connecting Pineville in between. The problem is that some of the railway is still active, meaning north of the Red River in Alexandria would be excluded. Also, only 1.3 miles of the railroad in Alexandria are available for the project. But, folks at the RAPC dug deeper, finding the inactive Missouri Pacific Railway in Alexandria, providing an additional 5.2 miles of potential greenway. Also, not giving up on the idea to connect the three cities, RAPC and the MPO are working to identify alternative routes available to connect in Pineville and Ball.

“At this point in time, we have identified at least two potential segments that can be connected together to form a greenway through the area (Alexandria), and we are going to continue to explore ways to connect available assets on the north side of the river to create that path,” Bolen said.

If the project is greenlit, there could be a stretch of greenway in the area within the next two years.

For more information and maps of the potential greenway, CLICK HERE.

The RAPC and MPO are asking for the public’s opinion on the greenway via a survey that can be completed by CLICKING HERE. The survey closes on May 6. There will also be public meetings and open houses to discuss the idea with the public, dates for those meetings are yet to be announced.

