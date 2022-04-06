Advertisement

Previewing the LCU Wildcats’ Blue and Orange game

The LCU Wildcats are holding their annual Blue and Orange game this Friday.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LCU Wildcats are getting ready for their annual spring game, which will kick off Friday at 3:40 p.m. at Wildcat Field.

They are preparing for their second season in the NAIA conference, and they said they are using this time to clean up some of the mistakes from last year in order to be the team that they know they can be.

“The team looks good, so I’m really excited about that,” said Micah Dunn. “I feel like we are stronger and faster as a team, collectively as a unit we just got to stay healthy, and I have no doubts in this team. We just got to put it together.”

“It’s been fun,” said Sal Palmero III. “We get a lot of different looks and some good work on the field. This is a good time to really get after it and be competitive with one another so we can make each other better.”

