Tioga pulls away late to beat ASH 7-2 at home

TIOGA, La. (KALB) - The Tioga Indians held an early 3-1 lead in the fourth inning.

But, Tristin Coleman would get an RBI, bringing home Chase Butler to bring the game one score closer to 3-2.

The Indians would pull away scoring four runs later in the game to beat ASH 7-2.

