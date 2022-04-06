Advertisement

Tioga pulls away late to beat ASH 7-2 at home

Domangue has the highlights from the high school baseball matchup between ASH and Tioga on April 5, 2022.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TIOGA, La. (KALB) - The Tioga Indians held an early 3-1 lead in the fourth inning.

But, Tristin Coleman would get an RBI, bringing home Chase Butler to bring the game one score closer to 3-2.

The Indians would pull away scoring four runs later in the game to beat ASH 7-2.

