Tioga pulls away late to beat ASH 7-2 at home
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TIOGA, La. (KALB) - The Tioga Indians held an early 3-1 lead in the fourth inning.
But, Tristin Coleman would get an RBI, bringing home Chase Butler to bring the game one score closer to 3-2.
The Indians would pull away scoring four runs later in the game to beat ASH 7-2.
