‘3 against 1′: Prosecutors describe when SPD officer was shot, killed in day four of murder trial

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Thursday, April 7 was day four in the murder trial of slain Shreveport police officer, Chatéri Payne. With the jury sworn in and seated Thursday morning, opening statements and witness testimony got underway.

KSLA Chief Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron says there was a lot of emotion in the courtroom as jurors heard for the first time how Officer Payne was shot and killed just two months into her new career with SPD.

Prosecutors began opening statements by saying it was “... three against one. It was three against one on January 9, 2019. Lawrence Pierre, TreVeon Anderson, and Glenn Frierson against Chatéri Payne. That was neither right nor fair, but that’s what it was the night Chatéri Payne died. Three against one.”

In her opening statements, Frierson’s lawyer said he had nothing to do with the conspiracy to kill Payne or her murder at all. Twelve jurors are hearing the case (seven men and five women). All of the jurors are white, except for one Black male.

Payne’s grandmother, Pamela Wilson, was the first witness in the trial. She told the jury she was on the phone with Payne when she was shot and killed. Holding back tears and talking softly, she told the jury how proud her family was of Payne becoming a police officer. She says her granddaughter was shot and killed just six days before moving into a new apartment with her baby.

Jurors also heard testimony from Payne’s mother and another SPD officer, David Strickland, who found Payne lying on the ground dead.

