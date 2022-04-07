Advertisement

APSO: Wanted homicide suspect arrested in Cottonport

Gary Wayne Turner, Jr.
Gary Wayne Turner, Jr.(APSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, a suspect wanted in connection with the homicide of an Abbeville man, was arrested on April 6 in Cottonport.

Gary Wayne Tuner, Jr., 23, was wanted by the Abbeville Police Department for the shooting death of 18-year-old Freddy Gomezsoto.

The Cottonport Police Department learned on April 6 that Turner was at a residence on Ducote Lane in Cottonport. APSO, Moreauville PD and Cottonport PD responded to the Ducote Lane address and were able to see Turner inside. He had a firearm and refused to surrender.

APSO Crisis Negotiators spoke with Turner for over three hours until he voluntarily surrendered. Officers found a semi-automatic handgun in his residence.

Turner was booked into the APSO DC-1 Jail Facility and is currently awaiting transfer to Vermilion Parish.

