APSO: Wanted homicide suspect arrested in Cottonport

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, a suspect wanted in connection with the homicide of an Abbeville man, was arrested on April 6 in Cottonport.

Gary Wayne Tuner, Jr., 23, was wanted by the Abbeville Police Department for the shooting death of 18-year-old Freddy Gomezsoto.

The Cottonport Police Department learned on April 6 that Turner was at a residence on Ducote Lane in Cottonport. APSO, Moreauville PD and Cottonport PD responded to the Ducote Lane address and were able to see Turner inside. He had a firearm and refused to surrender.

APSO Crisis Negotiators spoke with Turner for over three hours until he voluntarily surrendered. Officers found a semi-automatic handgun in his residence.

Turner was booked into the APSO DC-1 Jail Facility and is currently awaiting transfer to Vermilion Parish.

