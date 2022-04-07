ELLA GOODIE CASE: Rapides DA wants to revoke Brandon Francisco’s bond in light of connection to Scott missing persons case

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to revoke Brandon Francisco’s bond and a motion to order a status conference in a Dec. 24, 2018 case that’s awaiting trial. Francisco is also a person of interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie, a contract driver from Scott. Goodie was reported as last being seen with Francisco on March 9 - the day he was supposed to be in court in Rapides Parish.

In the Dec. 24, 2018 case, Francisco, 36 of Mansura, was charged with attempted second-degree murder, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, obstruction of justice, and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. In that case, Francisco and another Mansura man were accused in a shooting in the Cheneyville area that critically wounded a man.

Francisco was sent back to Louisiana and booked into the Rapides Parish jail on Wednesday night after fleeing to St. Joseph, Missouri. Francisco’s trial for the charges in Rapides Parish was supposed to take place on Feb. 7, 2022, but he failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued. Francisco’s defense attorney, Tiffany Sanders, told the court that Francisco was self quarantining, for reportedly being exposed to COVID-19, although he had tested negative.

Attempts were made to locate Francisco in an effort to schedule the trial for the following day, Feb. 8, 2022. But, when Francisco couldn’t be located, Judge Greg Beard issued a bench warrant.

In the motion filed on Thursday to revoke Francisco’s bond, Assistant District Attorney Johnny Giordano writes that on Feb. 11, 2022, the district attorney’s office and Sanders received an email from Judge Beard’s office stating that if Francisco showed up for court on Feb. 16, 2022, then Judge Beard would recall the bench warrant and reset the matter for trial.

On Feb. 15, 2022, the day before Francisco was set to appear, Giordano filed a motion to revoke Francisco’s bond, based on the fact that Francisco could have appeared for the trial that was moved to Feb. 8, 2022. The State believed that Francisco’s “absence was a deliberately executed scheme to avoid and/or delay trial.”

On Feb. 16, 2022, Francisco appeared in court with his attorney. Giordano writes in his motion, “Over the vehement objection of the State [...], the Court recalled the bench warrant issued on Feb. 7, 2022. Instead of revoking the defendant’s bond and remanding defendant to the jail, the Court set the State’s motion to revoke defendant’s bond for a hearing on March 9, 2022.”

Francisco never appeared on March 9. A bench warrant was issued again, and it was ordered that Francisco be held without bond upon his arrest.

Around March 17, 2022, the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office was informed by the U.S. Marshals that Francisco has been named a person-of-interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie. Again, Goodie was reported as last being seen with Francisco on March 9 - the day he was supposed to be in court in Rapides Parish.

Family members shared that Goodie was giving Francisco a ride to Houston.

On March 25, 2022, Francisco was apprehended in St. Joseph, Missouri by the U.S. Marshals. Goodie’s car was also later found in Missouri.

On Tuesday, Francisco waived an extradition hearing. Louisiana State Police, who are now investigating Goodie’s case, transported him back to Louisiana on the Rapides Parish warrant on Wednesday, where he was booked into the parish jail shortly after 8 p.m.

In addition to being a “significant flight risk,” the district attorney’s office also calls Francisco “an habitual offender.” In the motion, the office lists other offenses:

1. On Sept. 23, 2003, Francisco was convicted for the offense of illegal possession of a stolen firearm in Avoyelles Parish.

2. On May 14, 2008, Francisco was convicted for the offense of carnal knowledge and attempted second-degree murder in Avoyelles Parish.

The motion also states that when Francisco was apprehended in Missouri, “he was also arrested by the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force, St. Joseph, Missouri, for the offense of unlawful possession of a firearm.” To date, Goodie has not been found.

Based on the reasons listed in the motion, the district attorney’s office wants all outstanding bonds revoked and Francisco should be remanded without bond pending trial. The district attorney’s office is also requesting a status hearing to set a new trial date. A hearing date has not been set.

The case involving Goodie is still under investigation.

