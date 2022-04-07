LHSAA to allow student-athletes to receive NIL benefits

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Associated approved a positioning statement that will allow high school student-athletics to benefit from their name, image and likeness.

The LHSAA has partnered with Eccker Sports, to provide educational services and resources as it relates to NIL. The partnership with Eccker Sports will help high school principals and athletic directors, along with coaches, athletes and their families, to understand the challenges that NIL contracts can bring to the high school level.

Courses will be required for all principals and athletic directors.

Eccker Sports has launched a four-step approach to try to help athletes succeed in benefiting from NIL deals. The first step, as listed by the LHSAA, will be a video curriculum with six module courses to educate school leadership on the history of the NIL and the best practices to use. The first course will launch on May 1.

The second step will be a resource hub that will be provided that contains up-to-date state-by-state information. The third step, Coach Assist, is aimed to show high school coaches NIL templates and other tools that they can use to educate others. The final process that Eccker Sports has developed is a network of legal, financial and tax experts to help athletes and their families approach NIL opportunities effectively.

According to the LHSAA, eight states have laws permitting student-athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness, while 16 other states are considering adding new laws.

26 states have prohibited allowing athletes to profit off of NIL.

In a press release sent by the LHSAA, they clarified Louisiana’s position on NIL benefits for high school athletes with the following positioning statement:

LHSAA bylaws do not prohibit student-athletes from engaging in certain commercial activities in their individual capacities. These activities, generally referred to as Name, Image and likeness (NIL), will not jeopardize a student athlete’s amateur status if the student athlete complies with LlISAA Bylaw 1.25 on “Maintaining Amateur Status” as well as all LHSAA Bylaws, policies, and regulations. Compliance with lliSAA Bylaws regarding NIL does not ensure maintenance of eligibility under the eligibility standards of other governing athletic organizations (e.g. NCAA, NAIA, NJCAA, national sport governing bodies, etc.). Student-athletes desiring information on the amateur rules of other governing organizations should consult with those organizations.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.