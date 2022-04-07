LSUA heading into final month of the season two games out of first place in RRAC

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The purple and gold have been red hot as of late as the LSUA Generals have won 17 of their last 18 games in the RRAC and now sit second in the conference standings.

The Generals have swept their last three conference series including last weekend on the road against Our Lady of the Lake, a team LSUA had not beaten in three-game series since 2017.

“Since I’ve been here, we haven’t put together a stretch where we could win 17 or 18 games in a row in the conference,” said Generals’ senior pitcher Hunter Meche. “Just to see a team that’s kind of young, playing hard and finding ways to win especially last weekend being down in two of the games and coming back to win at the end is special to see.”

A large credit to the stretch that the Generals are on goes to the veteran southpaws on the mound that have set the tone this season. Meche and Seth Trahan are a combined 9-1 this season and have had three complete games this year.

Meche has been named the RRAC Pitcher of the Week three times this season.

“We’re playing the baseball we knew we could play, and I feel like this isn’t something we will do for a while and once conference tournament comes around, we shut off,” said Trahan. “I think we are playing the baseball I knew we could play and are winning games we know we should win.”

Interim head coach Kody Gautreaux said Trahan and Meche give the Generals the best chance to win each time he hands them the ball.

“They compete with each other which is really fun to see,” said Coach Gautreaux. “They always want to see who is going to have the better start. This year is kind of the first year that both are putting it together at the same time.”

The success on the mound has LSUA (20-9) overall, (18-3) RRAC in sole possession of second place in the RRAC just two games behind fourth-ranked LSUS.

The Generals will continue their road trip by tracking all the way to New Mexico to take on the University of the Southwest. LSUA is 19-2 overall against USW.

