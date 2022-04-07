Advertisement

Mississippi man extradited in 30-year-old murder case

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DOBSON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a Mississippi man arrested for the murder of a woman whose body was found on an interstate 30 years ago has been extradited to North Carolina.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation says 71-year-old Warren Luther Alexander was arrested March 15 in Diamondhead, Mississippi, as a result of a joint investigation by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office and the SBI.

A news release says Alexander was extradited on March 27 and is jailed without bond.

Alexander is charged with murder in the 1992 death of Nona Stamey Cobb, who was 29 when her body was found in the northbound lane of Interstate 77 on the morning of July 7, 1992.

