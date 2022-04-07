Advertisement

Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe place for a mother-in-crisis to leave her infant.(ABC 7 Chicago / YouTube)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARMEL, Ind. (Gray News) – A baby was safely surrendered this week to a Safe Haven Baby Box in Indiana.

According to the Carmel Fire Department, the baby was taken to the hospital for evaluation and is healthy.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent the illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe place for a mother-in-crisis to leave her infant.

The Safe Haven Baby Box at the Carmel Fire Department is set up in a way that provides complete anonymity to the person who is leaving the baby.

The person opens a door on the side of the department’s building that holds a bassinet, which triggers a silent alarm to alert firefighters that a baby has been placed inside. The exterior door automatically locks to protect the baby.

Authorities said firefighters were able to get to the surrendered newborn in less than a minute and provide it the care it needs before taking it to the hospital by ambulance.

“Our hope is that this baby boy will find a forever loving home the same way and find their forever family as well,” said Fire Chief David Haboush in a Facebook post for Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

According to the organization, 16 babies have been surrendered inside Safe Haven Baby Boxes since the first one was installed in 2016.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Francisco
Person of interest in disappearance of Scott driver sent back to Louisiana, booked in Rapides Parish on unrelated warrant
Authorities seized over 50 grams of high grade marijuana, paraphernalia and a THC edible.
5 arrested at Natchitoches Central High School following K-9 drug search
Regis "Eddy Branch" Simon
Missing person: Regis “Eddy Branch” Simon
Alexandria City Council requesting APD Chief to be present at meetings to address crime
FCC Pollock experiencing staffing shortage

Latest News

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Ex-officer testifies against mentor at Capitol riot trial
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill...
Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden
A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday,...
UN assembly suspends Russia from top human rights body
FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
Senate clears way for Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation
Anthony Wilder III was a sixth-grader at Magee Middle School in Mississippi.
Boy, 12, killed when tractor-trailer struck bicycle on Mississippi highway, troopers say