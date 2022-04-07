Advertisement

Pink Floyd members reunite to record song for Ukraine

FILE - David Gilmour performs in the ancient roman amphitheater of the Pompeii archeological...
FILE - David Gilmour performs in the ancient roman amphitheater of the Pompeii archeological site, Italy, Thursday, July 7, 2016.(Gregorio Borgia | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT
LONDON (AP) - Pink Floyd is releasing its first new music in almost three decades to raise money for the people of Ukraine.

“Hey Hey Rise Up” features Pink Floyd members David Gilmour and Nick Mason, with vocals from Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the band BoomBox. The track features Khlyvnyuk singing a patriotic Ukrainian song from a clip he recorded in front of Kyiv’s St. Sophia Cathedral and posted on social media.

Gilmour said the video was “a powerful moment that made me want to put it to music.”

The song is being released Friday, with proceeds going to Ukrainian humanitarian relief efforts.

