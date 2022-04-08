Alexandria man found guilty of 6 counts of possessing child pornography

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been found guilty by a Rapides Parish jury of six counts of possessing pornography with juveniles.

Kendarius Sewell, 23, was arrested in July of 2020 for possessing child pornography involving children under the age of 13.

The arrest was a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security.

At the time of his arrest, Sewell was out on bond from a previous arrest on similar charges. The jury found him guilty on Thursday.

Sewell was represented by Glenn Cortello. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Stephen Martin. Sewell will be sentenced by Judge Mary Doggett on May 11.

“This verdict would not be possible without the prosecutorial efforts by my Assistant Attorneys General Steve Martin and Jeff Traylor and the investigative work by our Louisiana Bureau of Investigation,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry. “My office and I will continue to do all we can to arrest and prosecute those who manufacture, distribute, and possess sexual abuse images and videos of children.”

